Drunk NWD man falls out of canoe, drowns

THE police are investigating the drowning last Friday of a drunken man in the North West District.

Reports are that Simon Morgow, age and address unknown, was being offered a drop home by canoe by a 19-year-old when the incident occurred on the Imbotero Creek.

According to the police, “On the way home, the deceased got up and fell into the river and submerged. An alarm was raised; residents in the area came out and conducted searches and found his body.”

A post-mortem done on Tuesday at Mabaruma has confirmed that there was no foul play involved in Morgow’s death; that he’d died by drowning.