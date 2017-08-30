Bandit shot dead

…another wounded in attempted robbery

A BANDIT identified as an ex-prison warden was on Tuesday morning shot and killed during an attempt to rob a woman in the vicinity of Giftland Mall at Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The former prison warden, Troyden Munroe, 24, of Canje East Berbice was dismissed from the Guyana Prison Service in March 2017, for absconding from work without leave. Police recovered a .32 pistol with three matching live rounds next to his body. Three lady’s bags were visible near Munroe when an ambulance arrived and took him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced by doctors as dead on arrival. The dead man is said to have received six shots to the body.

“One less thief on the road, one less thief, I want people see,” one man pointed at the body while videoing with his cell phone. “ He get caught red-handed and I bet now his family won’t be on TV saying how he was a good boy and how he is innocent, people must stop swearing for their children because they don’t know what they out here doing to make other people’s lives hell,” one woman at the scene said.

Police said swift and courageous action by an armed security escort about 09:45 hrs on Tuesday morning at Liliendaal, ECD, resulted in the death of one of two armed bandits who attempted to shoot and rob him and the driver of the motor car, he was escorting.

Investigations revealed that a 42-year-old Interior Flight Services Supervisor and her Security Escort, who was armed with a licensed handgun, went to Ogle Airport in a motor car, driven by the supervisor and collected several parcels. Police said as they were returning to Georgetown via the Railway Embankment, in the vicinity of the Giftland Mall Access Road, a dark-coloured motor car suddenly blocked their path and immediately two males, exited the vehicle, brandishing firearms and pounced on them.

During the process, the armed escort drew his firearm and discharged several rounds which struck one of the bandits who fell. The security officer then exited the vehicle and discharged his firearm at the other armed accomplice who managed to escape on foot while the vehicle that brought them sped away. The police reported that shortly after, a man suspected to be the accomplice, visited the GPHC with gunshot wounds. The lawmen kept watch over him as he received medical attention.