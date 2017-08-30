Andre Charles appointed ‘Football Ambassador’ of Paramakatoi

WAYNE Forde, president of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), has appointed Andre Charles as a ‘Football Ambassador of the Village of Paramakatoi’ following his visit to the community August 26-28.

Forde’s visit to the Region 8 community was on invitation from the Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and Patron of Women’s Football, Hon. Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

In a letter to Charles, Forde said, “I left your village with a renewed sense of purpose, clarity and direction. The many wonderful memories and inspiring moments I took with me will be cherished for the rest of my life. Your beautiful Paramakatoi is a picturesque village that is second only to the warmth of its lovely people.”

The appointment is for one year and according to the federation, Charles will be responsible for attending meetings with the Sports Council as a representative of the GFF president, attending GFF’s Congresses, welcoming visiting officials to the village on behalf of the GFF president, travelling with the GFF president to regional events and promoting the beautiful game of football throughout the region

During the visit, the president and the minister witnessed community football matches and also interacted with the villagers.