Soesdyke fatal accident victim identified

–died of multiple injuries, autopsy finds

THE young man of Amerindian descent who perished three Sundays ago after a car driven by a police constable slammed into him on the Soesdyke Public Road, East Bank Demerara has been identified as Eno David.

David, 22, of Matthew’s Ridge, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini), had been working with a pastor on Farm Track Road at Soesdyke.

A post-mortem examination done on Friday revealed that David died of multiple injuries on August 13.

Police said the file on the fatal accident involving the police constable is expected to be completed soon since the body was identified. The file will then be handed over to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

Investigations revealed that at the time of the accident, the constable was taking an injured policeman in his vehicle, PPP 8497, to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, escorted by a police vehicle with siren and flashing lights on.

The injured policeman, identified as Gavin Gentle of Bartica Police Station, had earlier crashed his car on the Timehri Public Road around 02:30hrs.

Reports indicate that Constable Gentle was proceeding south on the Timehri Public Road in motorcar PTT 5444 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole and sustained injuries.

His police colleague driving PPP 8497 upon noticing the accident stopped his car and gave assistance by transferring the injured policeman to his vehicle, before making a report at the Madewini Police Station.

He was then provided the support of a police vehicle to assist with escorting the injured rank to the hospital.

According to the driver of the police vehicle he swerved from the pedestrian, who was in the centre of the road, but Toyota Allion PPP 8497 which was close behind, slammed into him.

The accident victim was then picked up and placed in the same vehicle with the injured policeman and taken to the Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead.

The injured policeman was treated and transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital and admitted in a serious but stable condition.

The police said the driver of PPP 8497 was tested and no alcohol was detected on his breath.