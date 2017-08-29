New ‘scheme’ for Perseverance

–over 20 acres of land being cleared for project

OVER 20 acres of land is being cleared at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara in order to facilitate the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA)’s new housing development.

Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood told the Guyana Chronicle during an interview on Monday that the project is at the land-clearing stage, so that the infrastructural work, such as the construction of roads, can start.

The new development, which is being cleared by Puran Brothers Construction, will reportedly accommodate 40 duplexes and 173 single-unit, two-bedroom houses.

Minister Yearwood said the new scheme, replete with housing and infrastructure, is expected to be ready by year-end.

She said the area was strategically chosen because its layout can accommodate some 570 houselots, which will help with reducing the 25,000 housing applications’ backlog within the CH&PA system.

CH&PA Chief Executive Officer, Lelon Saul, had earlier in the year said that the agency’s vision is to construct single-unit, two-bedroom elevated houses at Onderneeming, on the West Bank Demerara (WBD); Hope Experiment in West Berbice; and Amelia’s Ward, in Linden.

He had said that Perseverance would also benefit from the programme; that the CH&PA was in the process of engaging private developers; but that more information on the process would be made available later in the year.