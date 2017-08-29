Man found on Vryheid’s Lust road died of multiple injuries–autopsy

A POST-MORTEM examination performed on the body of Abdool Wahab Khan, 49, a handyman of Better Hope Housing Scheme, whose body was found on the Vryheid’s Lust road on Sunday morning, revealed he died of multiple injuries.

Reports indicate that Khan was discovered lifeless by a passerby around 6am Sunday. He was found on the eastern parapet of the Vryheid’s Lust access road.

His body bore wounds to his head, abdomen, hands and feet. One relative noted that Khan was taking care of a house since the owners are on vacation overseas.

Police are unable to say whether the man died as a result of a hit and run accident or if he was murdered.