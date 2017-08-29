Man dies as bike collides with truck

ANOTHER motorcycle accident within the space of 24-hours has resulted in the death of a man at Airy Hall, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, on Monday afternoon.

Reports are that biker, Arnold Tinnis, collided with a truck along the public road at Airy Hall around 14:30hrs. Another biker, Eze Powley, was also injured during the collision and he was rushed to the Mahaicony Hospital for treatment. The deceased and the injured man were, according to reports, among several bikers who were returning from neighbouring Suriname.

Police are investigating the accident. The accident occurred several hours after 26-year old Cleon Perreira perished following an accident on Sunday night. Perreira died following a collision with a car on the Better Hope Public Road.