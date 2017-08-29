Father of seven dies in two-car collision on East Bank

A FATHER of seven died on the Land of Canaan Public Road, EBD, early Monday morning when the car he was driving, PGG 6896, collided with a taxi, HC 8204.

Dead is Feroze Khan, 54, of Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. Relatives said he left his home on Sunday to take his daughter to the hospital and was returning home on Monday morning when he was involved in the accident. His youngest child is 10 years old and the eldest is 20 years old.

Police said they are investigating the fatal crash that occurred about 04:25 hrs on Monday morning on the Land of Canaan Public Road, involving Khan’s motorcar and the taxi driven by a 33-year-old resident of Forshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

According to the driver of motorcar HC 8204, he was proceeding north along the western carriageway when motorcar, PGG 8696, which was proceeding in the opposite direction, suddenly made a U-turn into his path and they collided.

After the impact, the driver of PGG 8696 was taken out of his vehicle in an unconscious state and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is currently at Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Police said that a breathalyzer test was administered to the driver of HC 8204 and no trace of alcohol was detected. He is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Neighbours described Khan as a quiet, easy-going person who supplied wood shavings to chicken farms.