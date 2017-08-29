Children rescued from ‘abusive’ home

OFFICERS of the Childcare Protection Agency (CPA) on Monday rescued three children from a home in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

The officers acted on reports made by village leaders, including school teachers, who claimed that the children may have been sexually abused by their father. The children, two girls aged 12 years and eight years and a boy aged eight years, were taken from the home where they resided with their 49-year-old father.

According to those who have reported the case, it is alleged that the father had previously sexually abused two of his older girl-children. They are now 20 years and 14 years old and have since relocated.

CPA officers, meanwhile, have taken the three children they have rescued to the Lethem Police station to assist with the investigations. Thus far, the children told the police that they have been abused physically, however, they did not testify to being sexually abused.

The police, however, continues to question the father as the investigations are still ongoing. Meanwhile, the CPA is urging citizens countrywide to report any suspected case of child abuse whether physical, emotional or sexual.

All information, the agency says will be treated with strict confidence.