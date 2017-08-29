Biker killed in Better Hope crash

A 19-YEAR OLD Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident has been taken into police custody in connection with a fatal accident, which occurred on the Bette Hope Public road on Sunday night.

According to the police, an investigation has been launched into the accident, which resulted in the death of motorcyclist Cleon Perreira, 27 years, of 119 Middle Walk, Buxton on the East Coast Demerara.

The police said that investigations revealed that motor car PMM 9206, a Toyota Spacio, which was driven by the Montrose resident, was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road, when it suddenly turned north into the path of motor cycle CG 1872, which was proceeding in the opposite direction.

The two vehicles collided and as a result the cyclist fell onto the road surface and sustained injuries. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in an unconscious state, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Persons familiar with the accident reported that following the collision, the driver of the car fled the scene leaving his sick mother in the vehicle. The police said the driver of the car was tested and found not to have had any alcohol in his breath.