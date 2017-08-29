Bicycle anti-crime patrols fan out

POLICE bicycle anti-crime patrols commenced fanning out around the city on Monday and four teams will be monitoring suspicious activities of persons.

A team will be made up for two bikers. When contacted, Police Press Officer, Superintendent Jairam Ramlakhan said that four teams will be in operation. The area that will be monitored will include Stabroek Market, Robb Street and Alexander Street, Regent and Camp Streets, Avenue of the Republic, Water and Commerce Streets.

He said they will operate as spotters and will be equipped with handsets to summon for backup whenever necessary. Ramlakhan explained that the evidence from the current studies suggests that bicycle patrols may be an effective and valuable tool for enhancing community policing relations.

Underscoring that bicycle patrol units perform well, Ramlakhan noted that in some activities they perform more productively. He said bicycle patrol units provide that closer exposure and relationship with the public and bicycle patrols are more approachable for pedestrians, as well as for those in motor vehicles.

The superintendent explained that the bicycle patrols are more likely to roll up on illicit activities or situations where people are in need because on a bicycle, officer can see, hear, and even smell better from their perch.

Recently, two hundred bicycles and accessories were handed over to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Georgetown City Constabulary by the United States State Department, through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL), at the Tactical Service Unit (TSU) Square, Eve Leary.

The donation worth over US$145,000 saw the GPF receive 170 bicycles with 30 being assigned to the City Constabulary.