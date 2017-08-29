Bandit shot dead near Giftland Mall access road

A bandit was shot and killed this morning in a failed robbery attempt near the Giftland Mall access road at Turkeyen on the East Coast of Demerara.

Unconfirmed reports are that two CG motorcycle bandits attempted to block a car rob its occupants and a security officer who was in the vehicle opened fire on the men. Reports are that the man was ran over by the vehicle.

The bandit’s accomplice escaped in the mid-morning incident. The dead man’s body was lying on the roadway and was subsequently taken away by the police.

Police are investigating the incident.