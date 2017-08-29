Over $1.4B in contracts awarded

–among them multi-million dollar road projects

GUYANESE can expect major infrastructural projects to be rolled out in the areas of infrastructure, security, health and agriculture with the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) approving over $1.436B in contracts.

On Monday, Cabinet said it has taken note of the 28 multi-million dollar contracts that were awarded by NPTAB and other procurement entities.

In Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), miscellaneous roads will be rehabilitated and constructed to the benefit of residents on the Essequibo Coast.

These projects will be executed in three lots. Curry Road, Perseverance, Essequibo Coast will be rehabilitated by Mohamed Ramzanalli Khan to the tune of $20.403M, while the contract to construct Sand Pit Road at Onderneeming, on the Essequibo Coast was awarded to Chung’s Global Enterprise to the tune of $40.128M.

The final lot, the Lima Sands Access Road, will be constructed at a cost of $39.8M by Mohammad Fawaaz Bacchus Construction.

Meanwhile, in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), five multi-million dollar contracts will result in the rehabilitation and construction of several roads.

Approximately $52.6M was awarded to Bardon Construction Services for the construction of the Mahaicony Branch Road, while the High Dam Sideline in Mahaicony will be upgraded to a road by Chung’s Global Enterprise. The said company was awarded $22.072M to execute the project, while a third contract, which includes rehabilitating School Street and First Street, west of School Street at El Dorado, was awarded to SYMS General Contractors Incorporated at the cost of $17.5M.

A fourth contract, to the tune of $12.6M, was awarded to Shereaz Bacchus General Contractor for the rehabilitation of Washington Sideline Dam, while the fifth, in the sum of $18.5M, will go to K.P. Thomas and Sons Contracting Incorporated to do Secondary School Street in Bush Lot.

SOESDYKE-LINDEN HIGHWAY

In Regions Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and Ten (Upper Demerara- Berbice), commuters will benefit from extensive repairs to be carried out on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, which has developed a number of depressions along the route.

That road project will be executed by K.P Thomas and Sons at a cost of $31.498M, while the Mon Repos Access Road will be repaired at a cost of $8.1M by B&J Civil Works.

Meanwhile, under the Ministry of Communities, the Baramita Health Post in the Barima-Waini District of Region One will be upgraded by International Import and Supplies at a cost of $34.2M, while living quarters will be constructed at the Bartica Secondary School in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) by B&S Contracting Service. That contract is valued at $21.5M.

Also under the Ministry of Communities, a nursery school at Yurong Village, Central Rupununi will be constructed by Theodore Faria General Contracting Service at a cost of $20M, while the kitchen and laundry room at the Lethem Regional Hospital will be upgraded by N&A Construction at a cost of some $16.3M.

Under the Ministry of Communities as well, the construction of a bridge in South Central Rupununi, projected to cost $21.5M, will be done by Theodore Faria General Contracting Service.

Additionally, five large pontoons and a gantry will be rehabilitated at the Demerara Habour Bridge by E. C. Vieira Investment Incorporated to the tune of some $86.7M, while cricial rehabilitation works on the MV Kimbia, projected to cost $29.5M, will be carried out by Courtney Benn Contracting Services.

OTHER SECTORS

Under the Ministry of Public Security, the sum of $40.2M was approved for the completion of a fire station at Melanie Damishana on the East Coast of Demerara, which will be done by Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited, while the sum of $31M was awarded to Brenco Shipping and Trading Company Limited for the procurement of a side-scan sonar for the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

In the area of agriculture, Farm Supplies Limited was awarded $230M for the procurement of a number of excavators, and Machinery Corporation of Guyana (MACORP) Limited $273.8M for the purchase of bulldozers. Massy Industries Guyana Limited, on the other hand, was awarded $64.2M for the procurement of tractors and implements.

Under the Ministry of Public Security, US$96,000 was awarded to the Ministry of Education’s Department of Culture, Youth and Sport for the provision of technical and vocational education training for its at-risk youth, citizen strengthening programme.

Also under the Public Security Ministry, $34M was awarded to Industrial Safety Supplies Incorporated for the procurement of firefighting kits for the Guyana Fire Service.

In the Health Sector, Caribbean Medical Supplies Incorporated was awarded $21M for the procurement of Becton Dickenson Reagents and supplies for the National Public Health Reference Laboratory, while in the area of Education, Massy Technologies Guyana Limited was awarded $12.9M for the supply, delivery and testing of computers and accessories for national distribution. Digital Technology was also awarded $87.8M for similar provisions.

The final contract was awarded to R.K’s Guyana Security Services for the provision of security services to the Ministry of Social Protection at a cost of $126.8M.