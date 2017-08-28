Taxi driver, passengers in police custody over illegal gun, ammo

Police ranks conducting a routine stop and search operation on the West Coast of Demerara, about 00:05h Monday morning stopped and searched a hire car on the Leonora Public Road and found an unlicensed .32 pistol with magazine and five live matching rounds under the driver’s seat.

Police said two live .32 rounds were found in the pocket of one of two passengers of the vehicle. The three youths ages 22 and 18 years are from La Grange, West Bank Demerara, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara and Diamond, East Bank Demerara respectively. They were taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.