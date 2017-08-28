Suspects in gas station robbery apprehended

THE police have arrested five persons including two school dropouts in connection with the New Amsterdam Gas Station robbery which took place two Saturdays ago.

The suspects were nabbed on Sunday.

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said the arrest was a result of a diligent

It was noted that on August 19, 2017, three armed men stormed into a gas station at New Amsterdam, robbing the pump attendant of an undisclosed amount of cash. The pump attendant was reportedly relieved of his money by one of the bandits who was reportedly armed with a handgun.

When the intelligence-led operation was carried out on Sunday, the police said a toy gun, a cutlass, and a hooded jersey were among items found in possession of some of the suspects.

It is believed that two of the suspects hatched the robbery and are suspected to have received a part of the stolen cash.

The suspects who are all from New Amsterdam, Berbice, will be charged and arraigned before a magistrate soonest, the police assured the Chronicle.