‘Sick’ cop nabbed with illegal gun

Police are investigating a constable who was found gambling under a shed with persons of of alleged “ill repute.” According to the Police, the Constable, who was on sick leave, was spotted on Sunday around 16:30hrs gambling under a shed at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD) with alleged shady characters as outlined by the Force.

Moreover, a search of the supposedly ‘sick’ Constable revealed a .32 pistol with (10) live matching rounds, concealed in his crotch. He has been placed under close arrest as investigations continue.