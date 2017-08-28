Police assist Byderabo students with uniform project

As students and their families prepare for a new school-year, Commander ‘F’ Division Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram and other ranks concluded a two weeks back to school project where thirty students benefitted.

The students that benefitted from the project are from Byderabo Youth Group and are between the ages of 8-13.

Commander Budhram said that the initiative is aimed at assisting children who are in need of school supplies. These children were identified from various schools in and around the Byderabo, Bartica community.

He explained that a sewing machine and material were also provided by the police, business community. Parents and teachers assisted in sewing of school uniforms for students who are in need for the new school term.

The project was held at the Byderabo Multipurpose Complex where approximately 50 students and teachers were in attendance.

“The programme also aims to keep students on the right path and away from substance abuse and illegal activities while out of school,” the Senior Superintendent noted.

He reminded motorists to be cautious because students will be walking, riding bicycles and waiting at bus stops as the new school term commences.

“Children often have a hard time understanding that traffic can come from several different directions at intersections. A child needs to be shown, not just told, how to cross a road safely. Do it together and teach them about the importance of road safety,” Budhram advised parents.