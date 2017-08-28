One killed, another injured in stabbing incident

A 44-year-old unemployed male resident of Williamsburg, Corentyne, Berbice, on Sunday morning allegedly wounded two brothers, resulting in the death of one.

The man has since been arrested and is assisting with the investigation. The suspected murder weapon, a knife, has been retrieved from the scene where the stabbing occurred.

Investigations revealed that about 02:20hrs, Vishram Mohabir, 19, a labourer of 258 Williamsburg, Corentyne, witnessed the suspect who was armed with a knife, wound his brother Kunal Singh, 30, during a scuffle and intervened.

Mohabir was allegedly stabbed twice to his neck: one to the right and one to the left side.

The victims were rushed to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where Kunal Singh was treated and sent away and his brother was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he died around 05:00hrs while receiving treatment.