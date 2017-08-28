NTC thanks Gov’t for support

PRESIDENT David Granger Saturday evening hosted a reception for executives of the National Toshaos Council (NTC) and the residents of the hinterland, who participated in the week-long NTC Conference.

Chairman of the NTC, Joel Fredericks, said the Council is grateful to the President and the administration for the independence and respect they have afforded it in the management of its affairs.

Fredericks said this is the first time that a government has allowed the NTC to function as it should and make its own decisions and he committed to ensuring that the NTC and its members work with the government to brainstorm solutions to address the issues raised.

“On behalf of the National Toshaos Council, I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to President Granger and his government for supporting the NTC over the six days. It was six days of hard work; we documented the issues and we will work with your government to help address the issues and needs of the indigenous peoples of this country. Tonight is history, because this is the first time in Guyana that the government, past and present, has given the NTC the space to operate freely. Let us talk about issues. We will bring the issues to you and we will stretch our ideas and mind to try to fix them. Let us work together,” he said.

It was only on Monday, at the opening ceremony of the conference, that President Granger sounded the call for the NTC, the indigenous villages, communities and the government and all its agencies to cooperate and work towards a common goal of development through education, economic empowerment, social protection, national security and protection of the environment.

Additionally, the head of state, later in the day, turned the sod for the construction of the NTC Secretariat at Sophia, which fulfilled a promise and demonstrated the administration’s commitment to ensuring good governance of indigenous peoples’ affairs.

The reception, which was held at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), saw the attendance of the acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan, Minister of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Sydney Allicock, Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe, Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of government agencies and members of civil society. (Ministry of the Presidency)