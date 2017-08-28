Linden women urged to embrace ‘green’ economy

THE National Congress of Women (NCW), the women’s arm of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) in Region 10 on Saturday held a successful one conference aimed at empowering women in Linden.

The event saw many stimulating speeches and interactive discussions geared at educating women in the region of the role they can play in promoting the government’s vision for a ‘green’ economy for better communities.

Guest speaker of the conference, PNCR long-standing member Cheryl Sampson, reflected on the late President Linden Forbes Burnham’s vision for the nation to feed, clothe and house itself and how the materialisation of such a vision has resulted in the establishment of many industries as well as some form of economic independence.

Sampson tried to create a nexus between Burnham’s vision and how it can aid in piloting projects in support of this government’s vision for a green economy.

“I’m talking about the late 70s and 80s when we were talking about feed, clothe and house yourself, I want us to look at some of the things that we did, we had to use what we had, the situation was at such that we became self-reliant,” Sampson reflected. She said as a result of the ban on cod fish, wheat flour, raisins, grapes and prunes, many industries are standing today.

“As a result of this, we have a flourishing salt fish industry ‘till we can export… as a result of that we have a thriving business out of our using what we have. Today, Mr. Yesu Persuad of DDL has a thriving Three County Cake Mix. If we didn’t start, he couldn’t capitalised… we used what we had, but many of us turned away from that,” she posited.

As it relates to clothing, she reflected on the days of the National Service and the planting of cotton which provided materials for textiles to make school uniforms. “It was done with a purpose because many poor people had their children educated and become something and do something for themselves.”

FEED YOURSELF

Sampson then encouraged the women to embrace enterprise and production.

“In your own backyard, you can start putting down a few pieces of celery and shallot, so you don’t have to buy it yourself and the money can buy something else, we can feed ourselves, if we go green we can contribute to our economy,” she told the conference.

She urged the women to establish cottage industries and to manufacture products such as guava cheese, sugar cake, pepper sauce, carambola and cake preservatives.

“We have done it before and we can do it again,” she said, as she advised the women to promote the ‘green’ economy policy of the government and keep their surroundings clean.

Chairperson of the conference, Minister Valarie Yearwood, encouraged the women to take advantage of the provisions provided by government, such as the housing units.

She too urged them to get into business and to take advantage of the loans provided by the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN), not only to buy and sell goods, but to get into the manufacturing business.

During the interactive session, the women asked questions concerning land ownership, application for loans, as well as comments were made on how to support the government while being patient.

NCW executive member Denise Belgrave said in recent years, the organisation has expanded in Region 10, forming groups in new communities such as Blue Berry Hill, Coomacka, Ituni and Kwakwani.

Members also participated in leadership sessions regionally and nationally, as well as spearheading charitable ventures and health programmes.