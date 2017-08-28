Driver killed in Land of Canaan crash, taxi driver in custody

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 04:25h Monday morning on the Land of Canaan Public Road, EBD, involving motor car HC 8204 and motor car PGG 8696.

Dead is Feroze Khan, 50 years, of Yarrowkabara, Soesdyke/Linden Highway. He was the driver of PGG 8696.

The hire car was driven by a 33 year-old, Forshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown resident.

Enquiries disclosed from the driver of motor car HC 8204 that he was proceeding north along the western carriageway when motor car PGG 8696 which was proceeding in the opposite direction suddenly made a U-Turn into the his path and collided.

As a result of the impact, the driver of PGG 8696 was taken out of his vehicle in an unconscious state and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is currently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was administered to the driver of HC 8204 and no trace of alcohol was detected in his breath. He is in custody and is assisting with the investigation.