Biker dies in Mahaicony accident

Another motorcycle accident within the space of 24-hours has resulted in the death of a

motorcyclist at Airy Hall , Mahaicony on Monday afternoon.

Reports are that a biker , whose identity is being verified , collided with a truck along the public road at Airy Hall around 14:30 hrs . Another biker was also injured during the collision and he was rushed to the Mahaicony Hopsital for treatment.

Reports are the men were among several bikers who were returning from neighbouring Suriname.

Police are investigating the accident.

The accident occurred several hours after 26-year old Cleon Perreira perished following an accident on Sunday night . The man died following a collision with a car on the Better Hope Public road.