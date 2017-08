A 26- year- old man died in a horrific smash up when his motorcycle collided with car on the Better Hope Public Road, East Coast Demerara on Sunday night.

Dead is biker Cleon Perreira.

Reports are that close to midnight on Sunday, the man was riding along the roadway on a motorcycle bearing registration CG1872 when he collided with a Toyota Spacio motorcar bearing registration PMM 9206.

He was pronounced dead on arrival after being rushed to the hospital.

Police are investigating the accident.