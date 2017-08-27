Youthful Panthers outlast experienced Hornets in GRFU Sevens

THE Panthers were in no playful mood yesterday when they won the finals of the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) Sevens tournament at the national park.

The youthfulness of the Panther’s side was too much for the experienced Pepsi Hornets unit as they won 29-26 in a closely knit affair which went down to the wire.

The Panthers played with pace with captain Rondel McArthur leading the line as the side went unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Speaking to the media, the skipper said, “The better team won today. We don’t get much training in but when we do train, we train as a compact unit and I think that is what we exhibited out here today (yesterday).”

Speaking on his personal performance, McAurthur explained some of what went on during the match.

“The Guys (pepsi) were playing the ball a bit lose and they were playing shaky around the line, so I intercepted the ball and went up the middle and I think it did well for us; it brought the game home for us because as you saw, Hornets came back for two big tries.”

“I still think there are some niggles in the team. Coming off the 15s, is a bit rough transitioning to the 7s and we have to get our fitness up, but I think it was a good start today (yesterday),” he continued.

The GRFU will close off the 2017 season next weekend when they host the Trophy Stall Sevens tournament at the national park.