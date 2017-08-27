Update: ASL aircraft crash site located

-GDF Special Forces on way to location

Army troops are being dispatched to the accident site of an Air Services Limited Cessna 206 which crashed near Mahdia on Sunday morning.

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) , Director General , Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Egbert Field confirmed that the site has been located . He told the Guyana Chronicle that a positive identification has been made of the site north of Mahdia.

The plane was shuttling between Mahdia and Chi Chi when it went down with Captain, Imran Khan.

Field said the aircraft seemed intact but upside down. He said Guyana Defence Force Special Forces are moving in on the site but the terrain may prove challenging. The army is considering the use of a helicopter and rappel manoeuvres to reach the aircraft.

An Emergency Locater Transmitter (ELT) signal was received from the location early morning from the aircraft, which carried registration 8R-GFM .

The aircraft was expected to land at around 08:47hrs this morning at Mahdia. Field said the GCAA received the information about 9:08hrs.

ASL’s Executive Manager, Annette Arjoon-Martins told the Guyana Chronicle that after contact was lost with the aircraft five other planes were immediately dispatched to the location. She said a Trans Guyana Airways joined the search as well as two ASL helicopters being dispatched to the location.