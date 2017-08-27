GPL introduces meter-reading via WhatsApp

THE Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL) on Saturday announced the use of a social media tool, WhatsApp, to read meters.

In a statement to the media, the power company said the aim of the additional customer service feature, called “WhatsApp Meter Read,” is to better meet customer demands and improve quality service delivery to its growing customer base.

“This service allows customers to submit their own meter readings with accompanying customer number during a thirty (30)-day reading cycle via WhatsApp, using telephone number 608-8575,” the statement said.

The new tool does not, however, replace the existing methods of meter-reading, and will serve as a complementary meter-reading service.

GPL said the new service is geared towards customers whose computation is frequently estimated due to inaccessibility during the meter-reading cycle; those who receive a GPL notice indicating that a meter-reader had visited the premises but was unable to retrieve an accurate reading; and customers who will be out of the jurisdiction for prolonged periods exceeding two months.

Post-paid customers are being asked to take note of their meter-reading dates, which is printed on monthly bills and is located at the right hand corner of the total payable breakdown.

The company said a clear photograph showing the dials on the meter, along with the account number, should be submitted only during the meter-reading period identified on the bill.

“Customers benefiting from this service are advised, that GPL Inc. must be granted access to the meter within a three-month period to verify the accuracy of the readings submitted via WhatsApp,” the statement added.