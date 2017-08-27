GCB/CGI contracts twenty-eight players for the 2017/18 cricket season

THE Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and its Jaguar Franchise(CGI) have announced new contracts for the 2017/18 cricket season.

A release from the GCB yesterday said fifteen players received CGI contracts for the upcoming Professional Cricket League (PCL) season, while 13 players copped Academy contracts, commencing from the 1st September 2017.

The CENTRALLY contracted players are:

Leon Johnson, Raymon Reifer, Veerasammy Permaul, Keon Joseph, Rajendra Chandrika, Ramall Lewis, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Anthony Bramble, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie

Steven Jacobs, Tevin Imlack, Christopher Barnwell and Chanderpaul Hemraj.

The ACADEMY players are: Anthony Adams, Kemol Savory, Kevon Boodie, Akshaya Persaud, Joshua Persaud, Sherfane Rutherford, Clinton Pestano, Raun Johnson, Bhaskar Yadram, Robin Bacchus, Raymond Perez, Ronaldo Mohamed and Rickie Looknauth

These Players would be joined by Cricket West Indies (CWI) contracted players, Devindra Bishoo, Vishaul Singh and Shimron Hetmyer to commence preparation for the CWI PCL 2017/18 tournament.

All Under-19 youth players returning from the CWI tournament in St Kitts are required to report to Chairman of the Senior selection panel for placement in the Jaguar 3-day League and to continue training with the CGI, if eligible to play in the CWI U-19 2018.

It should be noted that Mr. Assad Fudadin refused a CGI contract. We wish him good luck in all future endeavours while Shivnarine Chanderpaul, if available, would be offered a “Pay for Play” contract with the Guyana Jaguars.