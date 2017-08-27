Corona Invitational football heads into final round robin round

THE final round robin stage of the Corona Invitational tournament, organised by Petra will take place this evening at the GFC ground, Bourda.

In the first of the matches, Santos FC will come face-to-face with East Veldt FC from 17:00hrs with GFC and Beacons playing game two and Western Tigers taking on Police in game three.

In the most recent round of matches on Friday, Camptown FC was the winner in their match against Black Pearl.

The Campbellville side started the scoring as early as the third minute through Okeri Codrington with Ozelea Small adding the second in the 27th

Game two finished with the same margin as Northern Rangers slammed Flamingo.

Stephon Reynalds and Sunil Logan were the destroyers for Northern Rangers as they scored in the 5th and 29th minutes respectively, with the Flamingo side having no answers.

Game three was a goal-less draw between Riddim Squad and Pele.