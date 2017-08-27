CARIFESTA XIII in Barbados and Sonia Noel Designs.

HAVING so many creative personalities in one arena from across the Region is electrifying. I am sipping some Lipton tea, listening to the waves and deciding which of the many moments I should mention in this week’s column.

I spent most of my time at the grand market because when you are an exhibitor, you need to be at your booth most of the time. Interacting with people I have not seen for years was euphoric, and hearing people shouting your name from across the hall and running with open arms for hugs was thrilling. From interacting with my favourite Barbadian media personalities like Jewel Forde, Arturo Valentino, Malcome X and Tesha Hinds to the cute little girl who did not want to leave my side and told her grandmother she wants to live with me; it was great.

Some of my favourite designers, Courtney Washington from Jamaica and Michel Chataigne from Haiti were there. I spoke with clients I have had for over a decade, who gave testimony of how much they enjoy wearing the timeless Sonia Noel Designs and how they have been following my progress over the years and how proud they are of my achievements.

The first hour at my booth started with Alex Martin who is a Jamaican designer who lives in Barbados. She told me even if she does not sell anything at Carifesta, she would not be disappointed, because she finally got the chance to meet her mentor.

Over the years my work has inspired her and every time she feels down she goes and listens or reads something I said or wrote. I felt so honoured to learn that I am such a big inspiration in her life. We need to continue to inspire each other for a better world. Mrs Loiuse, who is a new client, bought an outfit one day at the exhibition and came back the next day to share a testimony.

She said she was impressed with my designs and my energy, so she mentioned it to someone and was even more pleased with herself for making the purchase, because the person heard about all the philanthropic work I am doing. This is one of the experiences that confirmed that I am achieving my objective of not only adding something special to the fashion palette, but also adding value to lives not only in my country of birth.

My design brand must be more than covering nudity and beautifying the exterior, but also to enhance the inner you. Tavia Hunt, who is a popular dance choreographer from St Lucia, acquired her first Sonia Noel outfit during this week and she got me so emotional when she came back to see me and tell me that when she tried the outfit that evening that it did something to her inner soul. She further said her intention is to make a difference, but now she is more compelled to do so.

I feel so blessed to be living my purpose with a God-given talent I don’t take for granted. It was a pleasure meeting the legendary Trinidadian Andrew Ramroop who had made a name for himself in London. Various celebrities, including Michael Jackson and the stars of Manchester United wore his suits. I am looking forward to his upcoming event in Trinidad and with the phenomenal Josanne Leonard by his side and the creative direction of Richard Young, it could only be top-of-the-line.

One of the highlights was also being selected as one of the 10 designers to showcase in a private show for Italian fashion experts Antonio Franchesini, Roberto Corbelli and Seniela Cattaneo. This event was organised by CARICOM for Carifesta.

Carifesta had some frustrating moments, but I decided to focus on the positives. I got some opportunities for collaboration which are the new currency and sometimes the only currency that works.

Send us your feedback to beyondtherunway@gmail.com and visit our Facebook page as we continue on this beautiful journey called life BEYOND THE RUNWAY.