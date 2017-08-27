A Revival!

The evolution of cinemas and accompanying entertainment in Guyana

By Ravena Gildharie

MANY sentiments were shared earlier this month as Guyanese witnessed the demolition of the Astor Cinema, dubbed the last icon of movie entertainment from ‘yesteryear.’ It was felt that the decay of such facilities had negatively impacted society for some time, seeing that entertainment is a known player in building the moral fibre of society.

However, as Astor ended an era of age-old cinemas, there is no denying that movie entertainment has regained its buoyancy in Guyana, but in modern styles, comforts and with added entertainment features ideally catering to the needs of all.

These days people of all ages, ethnicity, culture and diverse backgrounds from various areas converge in their numbers at the Caribbean Cinemas Guyana at the Giftland Shopping Complex, Turkeyen, and Princess Movie Theatres Guyana, at Providence. They are afforded the opportunity to view the latest movies from a variety of genres, intended for a wide audience.

Instead of a humid enclosure that dominated the style of age-old cinemas, patrons now enjoy the most comfortable seats in an air-conditioned atmosphere. The screens span from wall to wall with excellent and sharp quality utilised by digital projectors and outfitted with modern surround sound systems. The movie experience is complemented by a wider entertainment package that features games for both children and adults, local cuisine and fast food outlets, shopping, outdoor amusement facilities and others, all provided in one safe, secure and sophisticated complex.

At Providence, the Princess Movie Theatres Guyana is accompanied by the Fun City and Fun Park centres, which has a total of over 130 different games that cater for all ages. Opened six years ago, this was the first modern cinema established in Guyana featuring a film-viewing experience on a 22×10-foot screen with Dolby Stereo surround sound and comfortable airline seats. The amusement park was added in December 2016.

During an exclusive interview with the Pepperpot Magazine, Regional Manager Hüseyin DEM?REL explained that Fun City caters for the younger children while the Fun Park provides for ages seven to 70. He said the entertainment is affordable, designed specifically to satisfy the needs of a very cost-sensitive Guyanese market.

He added that management constantly reviews and revises its operations and services to ensure that the standards are continuously improved for customers’ satisfaction. He pointed out that the price of movie tickets was dropped by 50 percent two years ago, and it remains unchanged as the response had been overwhelming with sold-out shows every weekend, from Friday through Sunday.

There are two movie theatres that offer an average of six shows per day and with a maximum capacity of 1,116 patrons. According to DEM?REL, the theatres enjoy well over 60 percent of attendance at each show, which translates into a daily audience of approximately 600 persons in the cinemas.

Competition in cinema industry

“Yes, I can safely say we see about 18, 000 persons passing through the movie theatres every month and if you include those who come to the Fun City and Fun Park, it can be as much as 30, 000 persons per month…So we are pleased with the public’s response to our facility,” DEM?REL said. He and the Operations Supervisor Intiaz Wahab are currently developing an online ticketing system that would be accessible to customers via GTT app, Mobile Money Guyana (MMG).

Looking ahead, the manager said Princess is not worried about existing or emerging competitors. He highlighted the entertainment centre’s unique opportunities such as its location catering for customers from mainly in and around Georgetown, along the East and West Bank of Demerara and West Coast Demerara. DEM?REL boasted too that the theatres have the latest technology and equipment, and customers have often complimented management on the facilities, especially the 3D films.

Wahab, who is responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the theatres and entertainment centres, explained that there are about 60 full-time employees including managers, supervisors and gaming attendants. There is constant one-on-one mentoring with each employee to improve staff/customer relations and ensure smooth operations. One of the main challenges facing the entertainment facility is limited, skilled personnel with experience to undertake technical repairs/upgrades to the equipment and facilities in the projector room and theatres. There is one projector room that controls operations on both screens.

The movie schedules are changed on Thursdays after Wahab and DEM?REL have reviewed the releases, ratings and agreed on a programme that caters for a wide cross-section of patrons. The movies are secured through two film-licensing companies based in Trinidad.

Caribbean Cinemas

Meanwhile, at Caribbean Cinemas Guyana, the movie schedules are compiled in Puerto Rico, according to General Manager Rawle Alleyne. Opened two years ago, the movie complex has eight screens, four of which are designed with ‘stadium seating,’ while the others are ‘ground seating.’ The stadium seating can hold up to 220 persons to view on a 40 x 20-foot screen that utilises digital projectors and surrounded by Dolby Sound Systems.

“We can take as much as 1200 persons per show, and we have eight screens with three to four shows each per day. We offer a unique experience and an organisation like no other…Our projectors are all digital and we have other modern equipment, and our seats are soft leather, all for the comfort and convenience of our customers,” Alleyne outlined.

He said management prides itself in delivering a high level of service beyond comparison with competitors and is always working to improve its customer service relations. Just last month, the cinema hosted a training workshop for its staff, while another would be done shortly. There is a staff of about 40-50 employees at the cinema complex.

Family entertainment

“I would say our customer service is about 95 percent, but we are continuously working on it…Aside from the training, we would have one-on-one talks with the employees on the slow days to see how we can make operations better. Every day though we are observing and coming up with ways to address the loopholes,” Alleyne stressed.

Pleased with the response to the cinema, Alleyne noted that the shows are always sold out during the weekends and he is often heartened by the diversity of the audience, including groups of teenagers, couples, families with young children and senior citizens of all backgrounds and from all parts of the country.

With over 10 years in management service, Alleyne said this is the first time he is employed in the cinema industry and is delighted with the opportunity to be part of the historic and transformative experience as he reflected on the change from days at cinemas such as Astor, to modern entertainment complexes as Caribbean Cinemas, which is supplemented by an extensive food court and shopping complex. There is also a small gaming arcade inside the complex and an outdoor amusement centre. For many, the food court is an ideal meeting spot for families, friends, workmates and others.

Sherry Zaman of Farm, East Bank Demerara, enjoys the experience at both locations. If she wants to see a movie during the week with her family or workmates, she chooses Princess which is more affordable and conveniently located close to home. On weekends, she heads to Caribbean Cinemas with her family, drawn to the extended shopping experience and large food court.

“Both locations, I think, are good entertainment venues for everyone and especially the family, where you don’t have to worry about security and the place is clean and comfortable and even the behaviour of others is up to a standard. People are not using abusive language or drinking and behaving badly or anything like that,” Zama said.

She remembers going to the Starlite Drive-in Cinema years ago, and feels that movie entertainment is now more conducive, especially with the added features catering for each individual.

Felicia Persaud, a mother of two, ages 11 and five, said Princess is more appealing to her family especially for the children, who enjoy the games. It is also convenient since she lives in Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara.

“For people who don’t have their own transportation, Princess cinema is just a stop on the way, even if you are using public transport, and after the movie, it is easy to catch a bus and head home,” Persaud explained.

Both women agreed that it is good to have options, especially in a country where there are limited entertainment opportunities.

With the MovieTowne complex under construction at Liliendaal, expectations are high for more options as Guyana’s cinema entertainment continues to evolve.