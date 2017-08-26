U.S. donates 200 bicycles to GPF, City Constabulary

TWO hundred bicycles and accessories were handed over on Friday to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Georgetown City Constabulary by the United States, through the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) at the Tatical Service Unit (TSU) Square, Eve Leary.

The donation worth over US$145,000, saw the GPF receiving 170 bicycles with 30 being assigned to the City Constabulary. Speaking at the handing ceremony, Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan thanked US Ambassador, Perry Holloway, and described the initiative as in keeping with the government’s ‘Green Economy’ agenda. “I want to thank the Ambassador and the United States and its people for this wonderful gesture, a green gesture quite frankly that will go a long way,” the minister noted. He remarked that the bicycles will also keep officers active and healthy

Minister Ramjattan said that the donation is the US government’s effort to ensure that there is a safer and more secure environment,t especially in the Americas and Caribbean. He observed that it is vital for the country to continue receiving similar grants and donations, as it aids the development of the public security sector. “I want to urge that this continues because there is greater need for the strengthening of citizens, communities and national security as a result of these gestures and though it is bicycles, this will assist greatly,” the minister stressed.

Minister Ramjattan said the government recognised that the vehicles bought for the Guyana Police Force were damaged quite quickly which led to a number of officers being charged, when it is confirmed that they indeed drove recklessly, hence he urged the officers who will be receiving training to care and maintain the equipment.

US Ambassador Perry Holloway said that this initiative is one of the US government’s efforts to support Guyana’s Community Outreach Programme. He noted that the donation will help increase the visibility of police officers and build trust with the citizens. “On behalf of INL, I am delighted to be here today to underscore the United States’ ongoing commitment to promoting community policing in Guyana,” the US Ambassador said.

It was highlighted that the US government had provided training for 12 officers of the GPF and City Constabulary through police cycling training with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2016. Holloway explained that the officers were exposed to practical and classroom exercises to help enhance their riding skills. They were also taught defensive tactics to employ while on patrol and how to best maintain and repair their equipment.

The officers were also taught how to ride in diverse traffic conditions so they could employ those techniques to maintain their safety while traversing public roads. The Ambassador assured that the US Embassy in Guyana and INL remain committed to ensuring the programme succeeds and will also provide more opportunities for training, advisory services, materials and technical support.

Mayor of Georgetown Patricia Chase Greene shared that the donation is part of a broader commitment to a stronger regional security, through the Caribbean based community initiative and programmes like this (police cycling training). She indicated that officers already trained in police cycling will instruct others how to ride the bicycles.

This initiative is part of INL’s mandate to assist countries in strengthening the capacity of their law enforcement and support their efforts to promote the rule of law. Meanwhile, on behalf of Essential Supplies Incorporated, Clear Waters, Marketing Sales and Distribution Manager, Amarjeet Hardat donated 200 chairs which will be distributed to various police stations. “I think it is a great initiative and more businesses should join to support the Guyana Police Force, since the Force is not a one-man effort but the involvement of numerous stakeholders in effort to ensure the safety and security in Guyana,” Hardat noted.