RHTYSC Patron’s Green Economy tournament concludes today

THE Area ‘H’ ground in Rose Hall Town is expected to be a hive of activities and colours today, with the conclusion of the historic RHTYSC/Kares Engineering Inc Patron’s Green Economy Softball Tournament.

The four remaining teams in the tournament – Hard Knock, Jai Hind, Prophecy Boys and Grill Master will clash in the semi-finals during the morning session, while the third place playoff and the final are scheduled for the afternoon.

The Hard Knock team of Manchester Village, WCB, will clash with Prophecy Boys in the first semi-final at 09.00hrs, while Grill Master of Canje will take on Jai Hind in the other semi-final.

The third place playoff is set for 12.30hrs, while the final is scheduled to start at 15.00hrs.

Both semi-finals are 10 overs a side, the third place playoff is a 15-over a side affair, while the final will be 20 overs per innings.

The winning team will be $500 000 richer, and will receive the Green Economy Trophy.

The losing finalists will collect $300 000, and a trophy, while the third and fourth place finishers will receive $100 000 and $50 000 respectively. Man-of-the-finals will collect $50 000.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that all plans are in place for a successful day of family entertainment.

The tournament is being held as part of His Excellency, President David Granger’s 72nd birth anniversary celebrations, as well as to educate Berbicians on Climate Change and to promote the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club highly successful Say No/Say Yes Message.

Grill Master Cricket Club team: David Lukenauth (Captain), Krishon Sobhai, Randy Baichan, Kishan Gangaram, Joshua Diaram, Vishal Phillips, Oliver Giddings, Talash Phillips, Seon Hetmyer, Roy Jaffarally, Ramnarine Jugisteer, Keon Sinclair and Wahied Edwards.

Jai Hind Cricket Club: John Someer, Adrian Singh, Imran Hussain, Deonarine Rangasammy, Andy Naidu, Komal Mangal, Shazir Rangasammy, Prabhuy Baldeo, Bhopindra Matadin, Gudakesh Motie, Veerapen Moonsammy, Amernauth Moonsammy, Heeralall Harilall, Imran Zakier and Subraman Mangal.

Hard Knock Cricket Club: Paul Tyndall, Sherwin George, Utmoon Emanuel, Odelle Velloza, Akeem Tyndall, Eldeen Mendonza, Michael Tyndall, Raul Park, Royden Grey, Shade Cameron, Randy Ross, Sanjay Budhoo, Dave Nagamootoo, Adrian Velloza and Delroy Glasgow.

Prophecy Boys Cricket Club: Chandrashakker Arjune, Rameshwar Poonoo, Madhan Budhram, Arif Chan, Davanand Itwaru, Dharmesh Ganpat, Ganesh Balgobin, Michael Ramalho, Steve Sukhdeo, Afroz Mauramootoo, Ganesh Dhanessar, Navendra Ramphal, Subryan Richard and Navendra Ramnauth.