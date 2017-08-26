Guyana retain IGG Volleyball title

By Rawle Toney in Suriname

GUYANA continued their dominance in Volleyball at the Inter Guiana Games (IGG) when they defeated Suriname in straight sets (25-22, 25-20, 25-21) to retain their title.

Having won the first game 25-17, 25-22 and 25-14, the Levi Nedd-coached team entered yesterday’s game optimistic of repeating their performance from the first day of competition.

Renaldo Bobb, Andy Rohoman and Omari Joseph were the outstanding performers in the two matches, but Nedd noted Hellond Singh as the ‘game changer’.

According to Nedd who is also the president of the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA), he’s happy that the players were able to keep Guyana’s rich tradition of winning volleyball (male) at the IGG.

Nedd stated that if the current crop of players is eligible for the tournament next year, through the BVA and the series of schools tournament planned, Guyana will be able to present a very strong team.