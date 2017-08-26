Guyana eyeing IGG football glory today

By Rawle Toney in Suriname

GUYANA’s male and female football teams are hoping to have the better of their rival, Suriname in today’s clash at the Franklin Essed Stadium.

While the women went down 3-1 in their first match on Friday, for the men, a late goal by Suriname saw their match ending in an exciting 1-1 draw.

Akilah Castello’s women’s team will take the field at 15:00 hrs (GT time) while at 17:00 hrs, Sampson Gilbert’s troops will attempt to reclaim the IGG male football title.

“We’re just going to play our best (and) try to win this game” a smiling Gilbert told Chronicle Sport.

In their first match, New Silvercity Secondary’s Shane Haynes netted a beauty in the 39th minute to give Guyana the advantage.

“I didn’t had him (Haynes) to start but he looked good in the final practice session before the game, so I made some changes and he had a good game” Sampson said.

Guyana created several chances but failed to find the back of the net, until Suriname equalized in the 79th minute.

The male and female football matches will bring the curtains down on this year’s IGG.