Guyana cop IGG cycling Time Trial

–aiming to win today’s road race

THE team of Jason Cameron, Marcus Keiler, Curtis Dey and Adellie Hodge clocked 13 minutes, 39.42 seconds to win yesterday’s Inter Guiana Games (IGG) cycling time trial, and will make a push to keep Guyana’s rich tradition of winning the road race at the games.

Covering a distance of 10 kilometers, the Guyanese riders made it look easy and used their excellent team chemistry to their advantage.

Suriname covered the distance in a time of 14 minutes and 56 seconds.

In the women’s time trial, which was done individually, Guyana’s Deance Welch rode the distance of six kilometers in nine minutes and 53 seconds; 52 seconds slower than her Surinamese rival who finished first.

Coached by Hassan Mohammed, the Guyanese quartet will be aiming to take the road race by storm today.

Welch, who is one of Guyana’s top female cyclist, will rely on Yonika and Shenika Barker in the road race to help make a clean sweep of the cycling. (Rawle Toney)