Guyana comfortably defends IGG athletics title

By Tamica Garnett in Suriname

WITH hardly a fight from Suriname, Guyana effortlessly defended their Inter Guiana Games athletics title when the competition concluded yesterday as Toyan Raymond picked up the girls sprint double, Joanna Archer closed of the girls distance double, and Rickie Williams shone in the boys 5000m.

After winning the girls’ 1500m, when the competition began on Friday, Archer delivered on her promise to collect the distance double as she scored the 800m win with a time of 2:27.40s, at the grass track of the Andre Kamperveen Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Kezra Murray was second with a time of 2:30.2s.

She would return later to help the girls’ 4x400m team to victory in a time of 4:13.7s, for her third gold this year.

After taking second behind his compatriot, Daniel Williams, yesterday, Samuel Lynch was not to be held back in his pet event–the boys’ 800m, and for the win he delivered a time of 2:03.5s. Earning another medal for Guyana was youth athlete, Daniel Melville, who took the silver with a time of 2:10.7s.

Chantoba Bright had a best jump of 5.3m for the long jump win, pairing it with the triple jump victory from Friday.

In the boys’ long jump, Suriname picked up one of their few gold medals as Marciano Shepper’s 6.71m leap was the best for the day. Timmeon Spencer’s 6.05m was good enough for second, while boys’ triple-jump gold medalist, Ronardo Greene, had to take a bronze in the long jump after his best jump was just 6.04m.

In the sprintsToyan Raymond and Umkosie Vancooten represented well and ensured the gold medals came back to Guyana. Raymond took 26.5 seconds for her win, while Vancooten took 24.3 seconds for his.

Girls’ 400m champion Deshauna Skeete was second in the 200m with a time of 27.4s.

Guyana had another 1-2 win in the boys’ 5000m and girls 3000m, with Rickie Williams delivering a 17.55.8s in the 5000m, with time to spare as Murphy Nash strode in at 18.09.90s.

Shaquka Tyrell also had a big win in the girls’ 3000m, clocking 11 minutes 41.8 seconds, and Leyanna Charles strolling in at 12.04.3s.

Guyana took gold in both the boys and girls’ 4x400m to take a clean sweep of the relays.