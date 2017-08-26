‘Grey Boy’ charged for threatening Crum-Ewing’s mother

REGAN RODRIGUES, called “Grey Boy,” was on Friday charged and released on $10,000 bail for using threatening language against the mother of dead political activist, Courtney Crum-Ewing.

Rodrigues appeared before Magistrate, Dylon Bess and denied that on August 12, 2017 at Regent and Wellington Streets, he used threatening language towards Donna Harcourt.

Rodrigues who was unrepresented, told the court that the woman and her family have been making his life miserable since he was freed of the murder of her son. He said too, that it has been difficult for him to land a job since he noted that Harcourt has been making statements in the media, accusing him of the murder of her son.

Police Prosecutor, Christopher Morris, made no objection to the accused being granted his pretrial liberty. Magistrate Bess who adjourned the matter to September 18, also placed Rodrigues on a bond to keep the peace until the completion of the trial.

Before the hearing, Crum-Ewing’s mother, who was standing on the stairway of the Magistrates’ Court, was observed taunting Rodrigues as he was being held in the prisoners’ lockup awaiting the call of his case. In June, Rodrigues, 40, was freed for a second time by the court in connection with the murder of Crum-Ewing. Magistrate Judy Latchman had ruled that there was insufficient evidence against Rodrigues to stand trial in the High Court for the capital offence.

In September 2016, Rodrigues was freed of the murder charge by Magistrate Latchman, due to the lack of evidence. The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) decided to re-open the case for further evidence from police witnesses and for the magistrate to rule on the oral statements made by Rodrigues.

The bullet-riddled body of Crum-Ewing was found at Third Avenue, Diamond New Scheme, EBD, just days before the May 11, 2015 elections. He was shot twice to the temple, once to the back of the head and twice to the stomach.

The police in a statement had stated that the political activist was accosted by four men in a car, one of whom discharged several rounds, hitting him about the body. It was reported that the killer (s) used a .32 pistol to execute Crum-Ewing. The political activist was well known for his one-man protest outside the office of former Attorney General (AG) Anil Nandlall. Minutes before he was gunned down, he was reportedly heard via bullhorn urging residents of the neighbourhood to vote against the then ruling PPP/C party.