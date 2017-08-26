Dead prisoner died of blood clot to the lungs

A POST-MORTEM performed on the body of Shelton George, the prisoner who was found motionless at the Lusignan Prison on Tuesday, revealed he died of blood clot in the lungs. A warhead was also recovered from his body.

The disclosure was made by Commander of ‘C’ Division, Calvin Brutus, who reported that the post mortem was performed on Friday morning by government pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

George, called “Boories” who was awaiting trial for the 2014 murder of Debra Blackman at Delicious Chinese , was found motionless in the holding area at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara, early Tuesday morning and was taken to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels confirmed that George was found at about 06:00hrs in an unresponsive state and taken to the hospital where doctors examined him and pronounced him dead. Samuels said that he is unaware George had received any injuries which could have contributed to his death, but a probe is underway. Rosaline Munroe, mother of the deceased, told the Guyana Chronicle on Friday that she witnessed the autopsy in the presence of the police and is aware of the cause of death, which now dispels rumours of him being poisoned and beaten in jail.

The woman added that George was a heavy smoker and had often complained of being short of breath and having intense chest pains, and was even taken to the hospital for treatment during his incarceration. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday following a church service. George was picked up by the police at his mother’s house at Lot 146 South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara, where he used to reside, for the alleged murder of Debra Blackman.

George was first imprisoned in September 2015, when he served some time before he was placed on bail. The case of attempted murder was subsequently dismissed in June 2015. Munroe noted that in February this year her son was picked up at her home by the police and told that he was wanted for questioning for murder. The woman reported that she went to Suriname and brought her son home after he was shot and had his spine damaged and could no longer walk.

In November 2014, police had released surveillance footage of a suspect who killed Blackman, who was a waitress at Delicious Chinese Restaurant on D’urban Street, Georgetown. The footage showed a young man, dressed in a grey t-shirt, dark coloured pants and a red cap, entering the restaurant and standing by the counter.

He was the shooter. He was also accompanied by two others. The shooter remained standing at the counter and was recorded gazing around the restaurant. His face remained visible throughout the recording. After the shooting, the man then left the restaurant and mounted a motorcycle which sped off.

On the second matter, George was accused of attempting to murder former magistrate, Mohamed Fazil Azeez, who is still bed-ridden. Azeez, of Kitty, was held up in 2015 at gun point in Eccles, East Bank Demerara.