Caribbean Medical Supplies refutes blacklist claims

–warns of legal action against media houses

CARIBBEAN Medical Supplies Inc (CMSI) on Friday refuted allegations that it has been blacklisted by a board of inquiry established by the Ministry of Public Health to investigate perceived instances of mismanagement and malpractices in the procurement process.

In a statement to the media, the entity’s Co-founder and Area Manager, Davendra Rampersaud, criticised the statements and threatened legal action against media houses which publish statements he believes to be defamatory.

“What we have noted over the last six to eight months is that there have been several articles highlighting that our company is blacklisted, has faced criminal charges, is politically aligned; all of which are not true and would have created a really negative impact on our company thus far,” Rampersaud said.

He said as far as he is aware, the ministry’s inquiry was completed last November and his entity was not blacklisted nor is facing criminal charges.

“We are being grouped with companies that are blacklisted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and because of that, it is affecting our relationship with international allies and suppliers because they keep asking us if we are blacklisted,” Rampersaud stated.

“We have laid back and tried to wait this out; we have tried to be humble human beings; trying to apply religious morale; to be tolerant, however at this time because of the effects it is having on our international allies, we need to issue a stern warning that should persons align our company with being blacklisted or facing legal charges and they have no proof of it we will take legal action against you,” the businessman continues.

However, in January, head of the Inquiry, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Winston Cosbert, found that the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has been in the practice of awarding contracts to suppliers of pharmaceuticals, services and products, though they were not authorised to distribute same.

In his report on the matter, Cosbert said the procurement and management processes by which the Health Ministry awards contracts for pharmaceuticals, services and supplies to bidders, were not adhered to in many cases.

The board of inquiry established to conduct the investigation and submit the report to Cabinet found that companies awarded contracts to provide supplies, though not authorised to so do, include Caribbean Medical Supplies Inc., which was awarded a contract to supply HIV Rapid Unigold Test kits, and Meditron Inc., for the supply of four haematology analysers.

According to the report, the Ministry of Public Health and CMSI singed contract #MMU10-2015-P6 for an agreed value of $70, 843, 202 on 100 per cent payment on receipt of goods; however, the money was paid and the items were not delivered.

Additionally, it has been recommended that the letter of authorisation produced by suppliers be certified and substantiated before contracts can be awarded.

CoI RECOMMENDATION

The CoI recommended that a criminal investigation be launched to determine the authenticity of the letter produced by Caribbean Medical Supplies Inc., with a view to instituting criminal charges.

It was also noted that contracts are not properly drafted, as well as the non-publishing of some contracts. It was observed too that there is no monitoring of suppliers to ensure they fulfill their contractual obligations.

But in his missive, Rampersaud maintained his innocence and said CMSI is qualified to provide medical products and services and stressed that the company complies with the required regulatory bodies.

Moreover, he noted that the company’s track record with current and past partnerships serves as proof that its work is of the highest standard.

“Apart from the Ministry of Public Health, we have worked with every private hospital in this country; we have worked with clinics, doctor’s offices, pharmacies, regional hospitals. We have a sub-office that we have just established in Antigua; we have contracts with the Mount Saint John Hospital in Antigua, which we are currently working with them on; we have a sub-office in Grenada, as well… we supply to St. Vincent, St. Lucia, Dominica, several countries within the Caribbean,” Rampersaud stated.

CMSI was established in July 2011 by Rampersaud and his business partner, Andel Saul. The company started as a rapid kit supply company, but has grown tremendously over the last five to seven years.

“There is no doubt that we are the largest supplier of laboratory-oriented products. We are among the top three to five companies within the Caribbean known for laboratory supplies,” the businessman stated.

According to the statement issued on Friday, Rampersaud produced documents, which states that he is authorised to distribute medical supplies for companies in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Caribbean.

CMSI is also authorised to import or sell drugs and medical devices until December 2017 by the Government Analyst Food and Drugs Administration.

A microbiologist by profession, Rampersaud worked in the public health system at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for two and a half years, while Saul, a haematologist, worked over five years in the field.

BRIDGE GAPS

“So because we know this field very well; we understand the customers’ needs because we were once customers, so we understand the issues faced here in Guyana and throughout the Caribbean and we have therefore tried to bridge that gap and provide excellent customer service,” he said.

Rampersaud attests that the company’s goal is one which holds Guyana’s development as a priority. He said the goal of his company is to ensure that the laboratory sciences get the recognition that it deserves, while improving the technology here.

“… to bring a lot of first world technology – a lot of automated systems to our basically manual laboratory systems that we have right now,” he stated.

He added that CMSI has standing long term affiliations with several high ranking international companies, including Becton Dickinson, Beckman Coulter, Diasorin (Murex) and many others, which serve as testimony to the company’s authenticity.

“The products we supply are from strategic companies that we would have aligned ourselves with because of their quality. They are known to be high in quality the accuracy, and the way that they comply to WHO standards, PAHO standards, FDA standards, CE standards; our products meet the minimum requirements by any regulatory body,” Rampersaud said.

Meanwhile, on the issue of political affiliation, Rampersaud made it clear neither that he nor his partner are politically aligned.

“That is a private thing we don’t want to have a political affiliation,” he declared, while calling on the media to be careful when publishing information about companies.

“Understand that these are the giants in laboratory sciences and won’t align themselves with a company that is blacklisted or is banned by the IDB or is facing criminal charges. We are just an honest company, trying to make an honest dollar to be able to sustain our employees, our families and contribute to the development of Guyana,” he said.