Andre Blackman-going the distance in coaching football in Essqquibo

By – Elroy Stephney

THE diminutive 56 year old Andre Blackman is no stranger to the field of sports. The former pioneer who served in the Guyana National Service (GNS) during the 1970s, represented the organisation in cricket and football as a wicket-keeper/batsman and striker, respectively.

After his stint spanning three years in the hinterland, he returned to Essequibo and continued his sporting exploits. His prolific run-scoring earned him selection for North Essequibo where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Trenton Peters, Jaimini Singh, Ramcharran Singh, Bentley Bishop and the late Berchmore Reid, among others.

When not in his traditional whites, he would find the back of the nets often for Henrietta Quibo Football Club where he became a house-hold name.

His athleticism, stamina and skill he used to perfection in winning many titles. His love and passion for sports including being a local 100m champion has not waned and he has now devoted his time, experience and energies as a football Coach.

The vocal and forthright stalwart explained to Chronicle Sport that he is determined to make a difference in the manner in which football is played and administered in Essequibo.

Blackman previously served as the vice- president of the Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon Football Association and has now taken on the assignment as a permanent coach for the Mainstay Gold Star Football Club, situated in the Amerindian Community of Mainstay.

After attending several formal coaching stints both in Georgetown and in Essequibo, according to Blackman he is now knowledgeable and equipped to impart same to the youths with the aim of producing national footballers from the village.

His coaching programme for the club includes at least four days of training during the week and will include players between the ages of 8-28 years old from both gender.

During an exclusive interview, he disclosed that his wish is for Essequibo’s football to rise above its current dismal state and also to get more footballers from the hinterland to be exposed.

He further stressed that more programmes, including coaching clinics, are needed to generate interest and encourage the young footballers to take the game seriously.

Notwithstanding, he is of the view that the Region has tremendous potential, especially with what he witnessed during the NAMILCO Under- 17 as well as the Digicel schools’ football tournaments which were played recently in Essequibo.

The dedicated football Coach also highlighted the need for the Essequibo Coast/Pomeroon Football Association to function more effectively by attracting more clubs to the Association, coordinating more competitions, exposing and developing more coaches and having regular meetings that would enlighten the clubs and members as to the functions and plans for the sport in Essequibo.

According to Blackman, he remains committed to supporting every effort in having football regain the status it once had in the Region as he reminisced on the days when he joined with local heroes such as Joseph Livan, Compton Haynes, Albert Belfield, Dexter Stephney, Ken Hercules and Dexter Baird, among others, who combined in producing dazzling displays on the field. Meanwhile, Blackman’s next tour of duty will be to guide his Mainstay Gold Star charges who will be participating in the Regional Indigenous heritage football tournament scheduled for this weekend.

He has since expressed confidence and has vowed to win the tournament as a testimony of his ability to lead, inspire and bring the best out of the players he termed as his ‘soldiers’ who will battle to the end until victory is earned. With such strong conviction and an appetite to foster unity in diversity, Andre Blackman is going the distance to transform football in Region Two and he is proud to blaze the trail in achieving his goals.