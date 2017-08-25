Greater focus on reforming NOC youths

‘G’ DIVISION Commander, Senior Superintendent Stephen Mansell, has committed to working with youths of the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) to promote their personal development through weekly lectures and entrepreneurship training.

He made this promise on a recent visit to the NOC following the escape of the 11 youths from the juvenile detention centre, at Onderneeming, Essequibo Coast.

The six females and five males who left the centre without discharge were recaptured hours later.

Commander Mansell explained that the youths need life skills which can make them marketable and ready for the world of work when they are discharged from the NOC.

“Make hay while the sun shine,” he told the youths, adding: “Every week a subordinate officer will be at NOC to deliver lecturers and I am extending an invitation to the youths to participate… that will be held in September.”

He also told the youths that they will be offered the opportunity to learn music since there will now be classes at the Anna Regina Police Station every Saturday.

He explained that in September, focus will be placed on entrepreneurship, job creation, craft, poetry and pageantry.

“The event is where youths will be able to showcase their skill to the public, thus making themselves marketable for employment,” he added.

According to the commander, research points to incarceration having a negative impact on youth even though it is necessary for public protection against certain offenders.