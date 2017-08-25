Former chair on Jagdeo’s third list of GECOM nominees

Former Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) , Major General (retired) Joseph Singh is on third list of six nominees submitted by Opposition Leader , Bharrat Jagdeo to President David Granger to chair the commission.

Other names on the list are Attorney Teni Housty ,Attorney Sanjeev Datadin , Annette Arjune-Martins , Pastor Onesi La Fleur and Former Magistrate , Krishnadatt Persaud.

According to a release from the Office of the Opposition Leader, Jagdeo said that having regard to the antecedents in relation to the matter and a subsequent meeting with the President at State House on June 12th, 2017 where the two agreed to establish a High-level Exploratory Committee which was never activated by the government, he continued an elaborate and protracted consultations which lasted several weeks with various stakeholders.

Jagdeo said during this process, he solicited their views, and sought nominations, in his efforts to ensure that he presents six names to the President who satisfy the requirements contemplated by Article 161(2) of the Constitution. He said arriving at these six names was not an easy task.

Singh was the head of GECOM at the 2001 elections. He was on a list submitted by the late Former President, Desmond Hoyte and Jagdeo , as President nominated him to lead the elections commission.

Two lists were previously submitted by Jagdeo to the President but both were rejected.