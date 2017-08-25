Boeing 777 lands at CJIA

HISTORY was created on Thursday night when a Boeing 777 aircraft ferrying stranded Fly Jamaica passengers landed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

It was the first time the aircraft model, known as the world largest twinjet, landed at the country’s main international airport. At the same time, the aircraft known as the “Triple Seven” was the largest commercial carrier to land at the airport.

It touched down around 01:30 hrs.

Reports are that the aircraft was charted by Fly Jamaica from Omni Air International. A passenger reported that the aircraft flew from New York to Kingston, Jamaica then onward to Guyana.

It was expected to overnight and leave today, Friday with passengers who have been stranded here since the start of the week. Reports are that Fly Jamaica’s aircraft were on the ground in Kingston undergoing maintenance.

Aviation sources reported that another jumbo, the Boeing 747, touched down at CJIA in the past; however, the model was a shorter version of the type.

A wide-belly aircraft, the C5A Galaxy, had also landed at the CJIA, but it was a military flight.