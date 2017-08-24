‘Pope London’ in a fix! Again!

–this time for owing the Bank

SELF-proclaimed Pope, Philbert London has found himself yet again in hot water, but this time, not for widely publicised sex videos.

He and his wife, jointly and or severally, failed to pay two mortgages taken from the Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly called Scotia Bank, collectively valuing over $100M.

On December 15, 2016, Justice Diana Insanally ordered Scotia Bank to recover the sum of $63, 876, 347 owed to it by London under a residential mortgage loan.

The Judge also ordered that the Bank recover, from both London and his wife, interest on the principal sums of $32, 053, 598 at a rate of 10.5 per cent from May 14, 2016 until completely paid.

Additionally, it was ordered that the Bank recover the sum of $4, 526, 046 owed by London under a Scotia Plan Loan, coupled with interest on the Principal sum of $3, 100,000, at a rate of 15 per cent, from May 14, 2016 until fully paid.

London also had an outstanding payment for his MasterCard, and as such, the court has ordered that the property be held as security, under Deed of the First Mortgage and dated November 2008 and located at Diamond, East Bank Demerara be “brought on and sold at a sale at execution and the Plaintiff (Scotia Bank) recover the proceeds of such sale, the sum of $63, 876, 347 with interest on the Principal sum of $32, 053, 598 at the rate of 13 per cent per annum from the 14th Day of May, 2016 until payment.” Cost was also awarded in the sum of $2,357.

A NO-SHOW

London failed to appear before the court despite being served a specially indorsed Writ of Summons filed on August 15, 2016.

According to court documents seen by the Guyana Chronicle, Executive Orders were issued early this year for Court Marshalls to seize and sell all immovable property belonging to London that would total over $95.8M.

The two properties at reference are the Pope’s Diamond, East Bank Demerara home and another on D’Urban Street, Lodge, where his church is housed.

Scotia Bank, through its attorneys, made a request for a Writ of Execution, which was directed to a Court Marshal, to levy on London’s property for the sum of $18, 987, 537 together with interest on the principal sum of $14, 292, 728 at a rate of 11 per cent per annum from April 22, 2016 until fully paid, together with costs fixed at $55, 354.

As such, Justice Rishi Persaud commanded the Marshal to seize and sell “so much of the immovable property” in reference to the D’Urban Street property.

If, however, the immovable property proved insufficient to satisfy the judgment, together with interest and cost, “this is to command you to seize and sell so much of the movable property of the said defendant as shall be sufficient to fully satisfy the said judgment and the amount of the said interest and cost.”

SCANDAL!

Last November, social media was abuzz with leaked photographs depicting “Pope Emmanuel” Philbert London, of Beacon Ministries, in pornographic mode with several females.

One week after a sex tape involving the self-proclaimed ‘Pope’ was widely circulated on social media, a contrite London emerged before his elated Beacon Ministries congregation and apologised.

“I am sorry if I ever communicated to you, by word or action, that I could not fail in morality or social ethics or standing. If I did that, I am so sorry I made you feel that way,” he told about 50 members of his church, comprising young children and adults.

The ‘Pope’, lovingly called “Father” and “Papa” by his followers, said: “I am here to tell you from the depths of my heart that I am sorry for any pain, sorrow, embarrassment or shame that many would have experienced, and in many cases are still experiencing, as a result of what has happened.”

As the ‘Pope’ apologised, members of his congregation shouted: “We love you, Papa!” even as he sat on his gold-painted wooden ‘throne’ and looked at them as if in remorse.

“I want to say how sorry I am for this disappointment, hurt and anguish you felt, and I hope that you will find it within your heart to forgive me, and allow me to be your Father,” London said to shouts of:

“We forgive you!”

“We love you!” and

“You taught us well!”, mostly from the female members of his congregation.