Personality… ‘Granny Sarah’ scores a remarkable century

–not yet ready to give up the bat

SARAH Elizabeth Melville, also known as “Granny Sarah” of Amelia’s Ward Linden, last Saturday celebrated her birthday as a healthy, jovial and independent centenarian.

Born August 19, 1917, “Granny Sarah” still has the same captivating smile that complements those sharp, mischievous eyes of hers, not to mention a charming personality and generous heart.

A grand celebration was held for her in Brooklyn, New York where she lived for almost half a century, and among those that were on hand to help liven things up were her eight children, along with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Of all the fond memories people shared of “Granny Sarah”, which could never sum up the many qualities she is adored for, what was most noted is that at 100, she still travels from the USA to Guyana alone every year, still cooks, still holds a sensible conversation, still walks up and down stairs, still does her laundry, and still recognises faces she has not seen in a very long time.

“Granny Sarah” moved to the United States in search of a better life for her children, and after decades of working tirelessly to fullfill that task, she can now relax, knowing that hers was a job well done.

And even as she has fulfilled life’s purpose by living a God-fearing life, and surpassed the three-score-and-ten age limit, “Granny Sarah” is not yet ready to kick the proverbial bucket.

As a matter of fact, she jocularly said she could well do with 50 more years. Her secret to a long life is, “Always smile, and never go to sleep with a troubled heart, for prayers can take away any pain.”