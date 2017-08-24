Madhia boundary issues to be resolved soon

THE boundary demarcation issues which have caused the delay in Mahdia becoming a town will soon be resolved, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan, said Wednesday.

In an interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI), Bulkan said he hopes that “within four to six weeks that the boundary (demarcation) issues can be resolved to allow for the subsequent naming of the township and concurrently the convening of the Interim Management Community (IMC), which will have the responsibility for the preparations or the interim management of the town prior to the democratic elections that will be held next year.”

The IMC is designed to manage the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) within Mahdia, until the Local Government Elections are held in 2018, following which the Council will be run by the duly elected local representatives, chosen by the residents of Mahdia.

On Monday, Chairman of the National Toshaos Council (NTC), Joel Frederick, expressed much concern about several communities being made towns without consultation with the Council. At the opening of the NTC, the chairman referenced the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which speaks to indigenous rights and decision-making.

On that note, the NTC chairman said several decisions have been made at the level of the government without consultation with the Indigenous community.

“We have seen townships named with indigenous lands being placed in township such as Lethem, Bartica, Mabaruma and soon to become township of Mahdia,” said Fredericks, who pleaded with President David Granger to consult with the NTC in such regards.

“We need to have consultation Mr President. All of these without the Indigenous participation through FPIC (Free Prior and Informed Consent) … this is troubling and needs a redress mechanism,” he added.

Meanwhile, Regional Executive Officer (REO), Gavin Gounga, said efforts to establish a NDC are among several systems that are expected to be implemented, as preparations are almost complete for Mahdia to become a township.

The Region Eight community is slated to achieve its township status before the year-end.

Last year, Minister Bulkan had said the challenges facing the realisation of Mahdia as a township were being addressed through a work programme.

The creation of new towns in the administrative regions is part of the government’s policy and vision for fostering national development via regional and local empowerment.

This will allow the new townships to stand as the administrative centres in their respective administrative regions, to provide key governmental services to their communities.