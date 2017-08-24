Harry Gill now drinking bush for other people’s fever

Dear Editor

RECENTLY, I wrote a letter to the press supporting His Excellency Brigadier David Granger’s, President of the Cooperative Republic Of Guyana, directive to the Police Service Commission to put on hold promotions for police officers.

Since then there have been diverse reactions in the print and electronic media and elsewhere on the President’s directive including a letter written by Harry Gill, which appeared in the Kaieteur and Stabroek News. I feel that Harry Gill’s letter is a subtle attempt to belittle my character and integrity. Please permit me to respond to his lengthy missive.

His letter is riddled with inaccuracies, irrelevancies and contains a massive dose of unadulterated piffle. Instead of dealing with the fact on issue, he backtracked and referred to my well ventilated exchange of views in the media with the Chairman of the Police Complaints Authority and the Police Public Relations and Press Officer. He skilfully failed to refer to my responses to both parties. Let me briefly state the issues. I questioned the legality of the investigators of the PCA to investigate alleged breaches of discipline under the Police (Discipline) Act Chapter 17:01. I quoted section 5.(1) of the Act which states, ” Every alleged commission of an offence against discipline under this Act shall be investigated as soon as practicable by a member of the force not below the rank of sergeant and of a higher rank than the member of the Force who is alleged to have committed the offence.” I argued that the PCA investigators were not members of the Force, they have no ranks, they were not appointed/ promoted by the Guyana Police Force nor the Police Service Commission, hence they were breaching the Act whenever they investigate matters of a disciplinary nature. The chairman had different views and recommend that I read several sections of the law and the Disciplined Forces Commission Report of 2003 which I did, but did not find anything that amended Section 5.(1) of the Act. Since this section became law in 1975, it has remained pristine. Due to respect for one another, myself and the chairman rested our cases. Belatedly, Harry Gill has reopened the case and appointed himself judge, jury and executioner for the matter. So be it.

The PRO was given a letter to publish that was crafted by four members of the GPF in relation to some issues and concerns in the force I had raised that are now manifesting themselves at the CoI being conducted by Paul Slowe, retired assistant commissioner of police. I responded to that letter. Perhaps, Harry Gill did not read it. I will email a copy to him. I still stand with what I wrote about ghosting and refuted the baseless accusation that I deliberately attempted to mislead members of the public of activities and issues within the Guyana Police Force. We exchanged different views. End of the matter. Harry Gill is apparently now drinking bush for other people’s fever. I do have an excellent relationship with the PRO and continue to give support to the GPF and its members in many ways. In his letter, Harry Gill mentioned my name 15 times and sent me on early retirement October 1st, 2008. He took away from me four years of quality service I gave to the GPF and the citizens of Guyana.

The PPP Member of Parliament placed me on a list of unemployed retirees, questioned whether or not I may be one of the policemen who may have faced disciplinary actions for violating the very laws we took an oath to uphold and raised doubt if indeed I had been an upright and outstanding police officer during my long career in the Guyana Police Force. He posited a hasty assumption that I may be making myself available for many of the lucrative job opportunities that the administration has made available to retired members of the security sector and that I may be invited to join SARA. I do not like to blow my own trumpet, but just to let the PPP Member of the Parliamentary Oversight Committee for Security Sector know that after 39 years of unbroken service in the GPF, there is not a single entry of disciplinary, corrupt or criminal offence committed by me listed in my personal file at Police Headquarters or anywhere else. I worked in all the police divisions in Guyana and commanded all but one division. Let the citizens whom I swore to serve and protect judge me — not Harry Gill. Since my retirement from the number one law enforcement agency in Guyana I have been happily and gainfully employed. Neither APNU nor the PPP/C governments will dream of coming close to matching my conditions of service. Thanks to my professional approach towards law enforcement. Thanks and praises to God.

Harry Gill stated that Conway appears to be always sucking up to the President and asked if i am privileged to inside information to determine how long the Col woould last. Let me be pellucid. I worked under eight Presidents. Some persons may not know this, but I had very close relationship with a few. I have never sucked up to anyone, more so President David Granger. The date when the CoI is expected to end is public knowledge — August18, 2017.

No need for me to have inside information. But what if l had?

Harry Gill quoted section 226 (1) of the Guyana Constitution and referred to an article written by a law student to indicate that the directive of the President was unconstitutional. For his edification he should read a recent letter in the press written by Maxwell Edwards supporting the action by the President. Let the legal luminaries argue the finer points of the constitution.

Surprisingly, Harry Gill did not pronounce on a letter written by the commissioner of police to the Police Service Commission recommending several police officers for promotion. The well-established rules of engagement in relation to discussing promotions and submitting names of officers for promotion were not followed. The SOP set out in the Police Standing Orders requires that the Senior Promotion Board which is chaired by the commissioner of police meet and discuss promotions and then send a list of ranks recommended for promotion to the PSC. This was blatantly disregarded. The board was not fully constituted. A few officers met, held discussions and submitted the list to the PSC. The number two man in the force who is a senior member of the board was not invited to be involved in the discussion. He knew of the list through the social media, believe it or not, it is the fact. The list contained several supersessions. Assistant Commissioners of Police Clifton Hicken and Nigel Hoppie were recommended for promotion to deputy commissioners, thereby superseding Assistant Commissioner David Ramnarine who is five and seven years respectively their senior. I know Hicken and Hoppie well.

I do not doubt their ability to perform at the next level, but not at the expense of David Ramnarine without justification. Ramnarine is presently acting commissioner. He has performed the role with efficiency and effectiveness on several occasions. Ramnarine joined the force as a constable. He successfully completed the Standard Military Officers Course conducted by the Guyana Defence Force. He has held many junior and senior command posts in the GPF and for some time now has been the the number two man on the Job. He has attended numerous training courses — both locally and overseas. He has successfully completed with distinction the Public Safety and Security Diploma conducted by the University of Guyana. Yet, officers several years his junior with lesser experience and competence were recommended to supersede him without any known good reason. By the way, the rank of deputy commissioner is not a promotion. It is not within the ambit of the PSC. It is a political appointment. It is a purely a presidential appointment. The list contains more supersessions. Some of the officers recommended for promotion were subjected to disciplinary inquiries and in one case criminal investigations. A few recommended for promotions are not yet fit and proper to operate at the next level. Believe me, I know them. The above are some of the reasons why the President was correct to direct that the promotions be put on hold. He did not direct who should or should not be promoted. He pressed the pause button in the interest of justice and fair play for all the members of the GPF. In some cases, the President has been accused of slow-marching in terms of decision-making.

What do you want him to do if he is aware of the fundamentally flawed list of recommended promotions sent to the PSC? If he is aware that the constitutional procedure was not put in place for the promotions to be effective? Do you want the President to sit on his hands and be passive or do you want him to make authoritative and constitutional decisions? He moved in quick time. He took swift , certain and appropriate action to abort a travesty of justice by directing the PSC to put the recommended list of promotions of officers on hold. Not surprisingly, the PSC which has an attorney-at-law as its member complied with the directive. The President’s action was not unconstitutional. I agree with him.

This will be my only response to Harry Gill. I need to use my time to do better things.

Regards

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner Of Police (Rtd)