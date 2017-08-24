Essequibo residents benefit from improved water quality

– Lima Sands to be newest beneficiary

RESIDENTS of Lima Sands, Essequibo–Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region 2) will be the newest beneficiaries of improved water quality, following steps by the Guyana Water Inc to decrease the presence of iron in their water supply through the use of a product called SeaQuest.

Lima Sands started receiving a constant source of water supply from GWI earlier this year, GWI said in a release. This was as a result of the completion of a new well worth approximately $117 million. Previously, residents were accessing water through a creek or via rain water harvesting. However, since the completion of the well, residents have been receiving water with unusually high iron content.

The Essequibo Coast is known for the prevalence of high iron concentrations in water and GWI has implemented SeaQuest to significantly reduce its presence in a number of villages, with Lima Sands being the next on the agenda to benefit in the Region. SeaQuest is dosed into water at pump stations to help mitigate discoloration.

The total sum of dosing of SeaQuest at the Lima Sands pump station is valued at some $3.6 million. With the requisite equipment and materials being mobilized, residents of Lima Sands are expected to benefit from clear, odorless water before the end of August, 2017. The well serves approximately 650 households, with a distribution network that comprises 14km of transmission and distribution lines and service connection installations.

Initially, six pump stations across the Essequibo Coast benefitted from the implementation of SeaQuest at a cost of GYD$22 million. This entailed the importation of SeaQuest, mixing it, purchasing tanks and pumps and the delivery to each site. The addition of Lima Sands brings the total amount of pump stations receiving SeaQuest on the Essequibo to seven. SeaQuest is also being used at a number of pump stations on the coast of Guyana. With this investment being pumped into the improvement of water quality supply on the Essequibo Coast, GWI is calling on customers to conserve on their water consumption and to make bill payment a priority.