Businessman charged, bailed

–for wounding would-be robber

A 43-year-old licensed firearm holder on Wednesday appeared before City Magistrate Annett Singh for wounding an alleged robber who attempted to snatch his gold chain.

Lloyd Thomas, a businessman, denied that on August 17 at Grandsand Hill Road, East Bank Demerara, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Anthony Rogers with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

According to Thomas’ lawyer, Mark Conway, on the day in question, Thomas was in front of his Grandsand Hill Road home when Rogers drove up in a car and attempted to snatch his client’s gold chain, which is worth over $500,000.

At this, Thomas allegedly discharged a round at Rogers. The lawyer made it a point to note that back in 2016, Rogers was charged for breaking into his client’s home.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had advised that since the police investigation is still ongoing, Thomas be charged for the lesser count of wounding instead of being indicted of discharging a loaded firearm. Police Prosecutor, Simone Payne, made no objection to Thomas being released on $50,000 bail, on condition that he report to the Timehri Police Station every Friday until the completion of the trial.

The matter has been transferred to the Providence Magistrate’s Court for October 19.