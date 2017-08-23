Woman remanded for ganja trafficking

A 24-year-old woman was on Tuesday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on a charge of drug trafficking.

Nekita Poole denied that on August 18 at Stanley Place, Kitty, she had 252.2 grams of cannabis in her possession for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the facts on the day in question, the police were carrying out a raid in the Stanley Place, Kitty area, when they contacted Poole to search her home.

Poole reportedly told her four-year-old son to go over by his aunt who lives in the next house in the yard and went into her bedroom with her son, picked up the child’s pillow and attempted to take him next door.

However, this raised the ranks’ suspicion who requested to search the pillow, during which a quantity of cannabis was found in a plastic bag stuffed inside the pillow.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Arvin Moore, objected to the woman being released on bail on the ground of the nature, gravity of and penalty for the offence. The magistrate ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded Poole until September 11.